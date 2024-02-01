Thursday, February 1, 2024
DN Solutions purchased the building with plans to occupy it.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Cresa, Glenwood Arrange Sale of 163,309 SF Kuriyama of America Headquarters Building in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Cresa has arranged the sale of a 163,309-square-foot industrial building in Schaumburg that serves as the headquarters of Kuriyama of America Inc. The sales price was undisclosed. The property sits on 11.5 acres at 360 E. State Parkway. The building features a clear height of 34 feet, 15 exterior docks, parking for 134 cars and 32,000 square feet of office space. Ed Lowenbaum of Cresa and Jason Talanian of Glenwood Real Estate represented Kuriyama in the sale. Tom Gath and Kevin Murphy of Newmark represented the buyer, DN Solutions, a machine tool company that will use the facility for its corporate headquarters and showroom.

