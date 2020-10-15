Cresa Negotiates 10,566 SF Office Sublease Within Brickell City Centre in Miami

MIAMI — Cresa has negotiated a 10,566-square-foot office sublease for Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP (Pillsbury) in Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Pillsbury, which focuses on the technology and media, energy, financial services, and real estate and construction sectors, has occupied the space at 600 Brickell Ave. since 2017 and will now lease the space until at least 2025. The office space, which is located on the 31st floor, features private restrooms, a conference room, break room with kitchen and a large multipurpose interior with workstations. Bob Orban of Cresa represented the subtenant in the transaction. Nick Wigoda, Clay Sidner and Brandon Shores of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the tenant, Global Specialty Metals Inc., in the transaction.

Brickell City Centre features a 500,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center; a 40,000-square-foot food hall; and five million square feet of office, residential and hotel space in Miami’s Brickell district.