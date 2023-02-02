REBusinessOnline

Cresa Negotiates 18,476 SF Office Lease at One Madison Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Cresa has negotiated an 18,476-square-foot office lease at One Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, alternative investment firm 777 Partners, has committed to the entire 27th floor for a 15-year term. Peter Sabesan and Gregg Cohen of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Alexander Chudnoff, Diana Biasotti and Benjamin Bass of JLL represented the landlord, SL Green.





