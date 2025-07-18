Friday, July 18, 2025
Cresa Negotiates 21,996 SF Office Headquarters Lease for Recovery.com in Madison, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — Cresa has negotiated a 21,996-square-foot office lease for Recovery.com, which is more than doubling its headquarters space, in Madison. The new office is located at 316 W. Washington Ave. and the lease commences in September. The online provider of educational information about treatment for addiction and mental health will consolidate two existing local offices at 100 State St. and 301 S. Blount St. Matt Apter and Ross Rikkers of Cresa represented the tenant, while Jim Cavanaugh and Katie Brueske of Boerke represented the owner, Hovde Properties. Located two blocks from Capitol Square, the building totals 152,968 square feet and features a fitness center and Red Sushi, a restaurant on the ground floor.

