Cresa Negotiates Sale of 393,000 SF Broadacres Office Park in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Pictured is Building 3, one of four structures that comprises Broadacres Office Park in Bloomfield. Each building rises four stories and spans 98,250 square feet.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Cresa has negotiated the off-market sale of Broadacres Office Park, a 393,000-square-foot property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bloomfield. Originally built in 1976 and renovated in 2001, Broadacres Office Park consists of a quartet of four-story, 98,250-square-foot buildings. Amenities include a fitness center, cafeteria and a tenant lounge. P3 Properties sold the asset to ERCT Capital Group for an undisclosed price. Dennis Gralla, James Scancarella and Jonathan Marks of Cresa brokered the deal.