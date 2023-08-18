Cresa Project Management Completes 6,877 SF Build-out for Bettinardi Golf in Oak Brook, Illinois

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Cresa’s project management team has completed a 6,877-square-foot build-out for Bettinardi Golf at 1225 W. 22nd St. in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. The experiential showroom opened Tuesday, Aug. 15. Bettinardi offers a high-tech putter fitting facility called Studio B. There is also The Hive, which sells unique and high-end putters built and designed in-house by master club designer Robert Bettinardi. There is also ample space for special events and workshops.

In addition to overseeing site selection, Cresa managed the project’s design and build-out, and provided turnkey services such as building analysis, program confirmation, architect selection, design review, general contractor selection, owner integration, fixture integration and grand opening set-up. Cresa’s Bradley Metzger negotiated Bettinardi’s lease in October. Cresa’s Eric Nolin spearheaded the project management. RGLA Solutions designed the space, and Skender Construction served as general contractor. Bettinardi’s corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility will remain in Tinley Park.