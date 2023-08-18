Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bettinardi Golf’s new showroom is located at 1225 W. 22nd St. and features a high-tech putter fitting facility called Studio B.
DevelopmentIllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Cresa Project Management Completes 6,877 SF Build-out for Bettinardi Golf in Oak Brook, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Cresa’s project management team has completed a 6,877-square-foot build-out for Bettinardi Golf at 1225 W. 22nd St. in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. The experiential showroom opened Tuesday, Aug. 15. Bettinardi offers a high-tech putter fitting facility called Studio B. There is also The Hive, which sells unique and high-end putters built and designed in-house by master club designer Robert Bettinardi. There is also ample space for special events and workshops.

In addition to overseeing site selection, Cresa managed the project’s design and build-out, and provided turnkey services such as building analysis, program confirmation, architect selection, design review, general contractor selection, owner integration, fixture integration and grand opening set-up. Cresa’s Bradley Metzger negotiated Bettinardi’s lease in October. Cresa’s Eric Nolin spearheaded the project management. RGLA Solutions designed the space, and Skender Construction served as general contractor. Bettinardi’s corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility will remain in Tinley Park.

You may also like

Farpoint Signs Trendco USA to 168,000 SF Industrial...

Housing Trust Group Delivers $33M Affordable Apartment Community...

KLNB Brokers Sale of Two Metro Baltimore Retail...

Tricera Capital Inks Office Leases Totaling 42,029 SF...

AMLI Residential to Develop 449-Unit Apartment Community in...

Accurate Completes 185-Unit Apartment Complex in Little Falls,...

McCarthy to Build $400M Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant...

Tutera Acquires 10 Senior Living Communities in Iowa,...

Greystone Provides $16.8M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...