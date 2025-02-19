Cresa Secures Sale of 30,000 SF Vacant Office Building in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Cresa has secured the sale of the Portsmouth Building, a vacant 30,000-square-foot office building located at 3138 10th St. N in Arlington.

BRB Development Group paid approximately $200 per square foot for the property, with plans to demolish the building to make way for a new self-storage development. Gene Sachs, Jonathan Harms and Natalie Gosnell of Cresa represented the seller, America’s Credit Unions (ACU), in the transaction.

ACU is a merger of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) with National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU). ACU consolidated the two companies into new office space at 99 M St. SE in the metro’s Navy Yard submarket.