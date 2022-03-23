Cresa Signs 21,000 SF Office Lease to Relocate Headquarters to Chicago

CHICAGO — Commercial real estate firm Cresa has signed a 21,000-square-foot office lease to relocate its headquarters to Chicago from Washington, D.C. The firm will occupy space at 167 Green St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Cresa says the decision to relocate follows the announcement of several high-level, Chicago-based leadership hires. The new office will house Cresa’s tenant advisory practice, project management and lease administration teams. The office will feature a mix of collaborative and private work areas. Cresa, which exclusively represents occupiers, maintains more than 80 offices and 1,000 employees.