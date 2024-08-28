Wednesday, August 28, 2024
The three-story property is known as Lahser Center II. (Image courtesy of CoStar)
Crescent College and Career Preparatory Academy Leases 66,000 SF Office Building in Southfield, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Crescent College and Career Preparatory Academy, a charter school network, has leased a 66,000-square-foot office building at 26200 Lahser Road in Southfield. The three-story property is known as Lahser Center II. According to a release, the move will enable Crescent to expand and modernize its middle and high school programs. Jake Cinti, Stephen Powers and Lindsay Ornstein of OPEN Impact Real Estate, along with Charles Howard of Transwestern, represented the tenant. Matthew Schiffman of PA Commercial represented the landlord, Lahser Southfield LLC, doing business as Foster Financial Co. Inc. The tenant will relocate from its current location at 26555 Franklin Road in Southfield, where it has been leasing space from the Christian Tabernacle Church since 2017.

