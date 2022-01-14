REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities Acquires 133,368 SF SouthCourt Office Property in Durham

Located at 3211 Shannon Road, SouthCourt is situated 4.1 miles from downtown Durham and 7.6 miles from Chapel Hill.

DURHAM, N.C. — Crescent Communities has acquired SouthCourt, a 133,368-square-foot, Class A office property in Durham. John Mikels, Daniel Flynn, Ryan Clutter and Chris Lingerfelt of JLL Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Built in 1998, the six-story SouthCourt office property was 75.4 percent leased at the time of sale to a variety of tenants, including publicly traded international firms, expanding regional companies and local businesses in the healthcare, financial services, life sciences and legal industries.

