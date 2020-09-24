Crescent Communities Acquires Hotel at Avalon in Metro Atlanta

The Hotel at Avalon features a 65,000-square-foot conference center, 44,000 square feet of multi-function space, a fitness center, pool, full-service Starbucks and a South City Kitchen restaurant.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Crescent Communities has acquired The Hotel at Avalon, a 330-room property within Avalon in Alpharetta. The hotel, which is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection brand, opened in 2018 and features a 65,000-square-foot conference center, 44,000 square feet of multi-function space, a fitness center, pool, full-service Starbucks and a South City Kitchen restaurant. The Fort Worth, Texas-based buyer has retained HEI Hotels & Resorts to manage the property. Bill Hodges, Mark Elliott, Todd Ratliff, Pete Dannemiller, Nate Ries, Coby Campbell and Nic Howe of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the seller, a partnership between Stormont Hospitality Group, North American Properties and Long Wharf Capital, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Avalon is a $1 billion mixed-use development spanning 86 acres. Developed in phases by North American Properties, Avalon features 500,000 square feet of retail space, more than 20 restaurants, 600,000 square feet of office space and more than 600 residential units. The Hotel at Avalon is the only hotel on the property. Avalon’s tenant base includes Whole Foods Market, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Sundance, Arhaus, The Container Store, lululemon athletica, Peloton, Pottery Barn, a 12-screen Regal theater, West Elm and Williams Sonoma, among others.