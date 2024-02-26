Monday, February 26, 2024
The project is situated within Lincoln County Industrial Park, approximately 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Crescent Communities Begins 175,000 SF AXIAL Midway 321 Industrial Project in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Crescent Communities is underway on the construction of AXIAL Midway 321, a new industrial project situated within Lincoln County Industrial Park in Lincolnton, approximately 35 miles northwest of Charlotte. Upon completion, the development will comprise a 175,000-square-foot rear-load building, as well as 133 car parking spaces and 17 trailer parking spaces on a 25-acre lot. The building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock-high doors, 2,800 square feet of speculative office space, LED warehouse lighting and multiple pit levelers.

The project team includes general contractor Myers & Chapman, DMA Architecture, engineer Thomas & Hutton and Carter Bank. Matt Treble and Fermin Deoca of Cushman & Wakefield will manage leasing at the property. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

