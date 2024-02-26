Crescent Communities Begins 175,000 SF AXIAL Midway 321 Industrial Project in Metro Charlotte

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Crescent Communities is underway on the construction of AXIAL Midway 321, a new industrial project situated within Lincoln County Industrial Park in Lincolnton, approximately 35 miles northwest of Charlotte. Upon completion, the development will comprise a 175,000-square-foot rear-load building, as well as 133 car parking spaces and 17 trailer parking spaces on a 25-acre lot. The building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock-high doors, 2,800 square feet of speculative office space, LED warehouse lighting and multiple pit levelers.

The project team includes general contractor Myers & Chapman, DMA Architecture, engineer Thomas & Hutton and Carter Bank. Matt Treble and Fermin Deoca of Cushman & Wakefield will manage leasing at the property. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.