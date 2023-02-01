Crescent Communities Begins Renovations of SouthCourt Office Building in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Crescent Communities has begun renovations at SouthCourt, a 140,000-square-foot office building located in south Durham. The Charlotte-based developer purchased the six-story asset last year. Renovations include the addition of outdoor patio space and four turnkey office suites that will be available for occupancy in the second quarter, as well as improvements to the lobby, commons areas and restrooms. Additional onsite amenities will include a personal training facility, full-service salon, private terraces on upper floors and a modern conference center. On the ground floor, retail space is available for leasing through CBRE | Raleigh, including café and commercial kitchen spaces. Crescent Communities has tapped Dennis Hurley and Hillman Duncan of JLL’s Raleigh office to handle SouthCourt’s office leasing assignment.