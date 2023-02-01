REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities Begins Renovations of SouthCourt Office Building in Durham

Posted on by in Development, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

On the ground floor of SouthCourt in Durham, the property's retail space is available for leasing through CBRE | Raleigh, including café and commercial kitchen spaces.

DURHAM, N.C. — Crescent Communities has begun renovations at SouthCourt, a 140,000-square-foot office building located in south Durham. The Charlotte-based developer purchased the six-story asset last year. Renovations include the addition of outdoor patio space and four turnkey office suites that will be available for occupancy in the second quarter, as well as improvements to the lobby, commons areas and restrooms. Additional onsite amenities will include a personal training facility, full-service salon, private terraces on upper floors and a modern conference center. On the ground floor, retail space is available for leasing through CBRE | Raleigh, including café and commercial kitchen spaces. Crescent Communities has tapped Dennis Hurley and Hillman Duncan of JLL’s Raleigh office to handle SouthCourt’s office leasing assignment.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  