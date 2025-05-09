Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 125-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Crescent Communities has broken ground on HARMON Ascend, a build-to-rent multifamily community in Avondale. Situated on West Indian School Road, HARMON Ascend will feature 125 three- and four-bedroom, two-story townhomes featuring individual two-car garages. The property is slated to welcome its first residents in spring 2026. HARMOND Ascend will offer charcoal grills, green spaces, lawn games and more to foster community engagement. The project team includes Heitman LLC as account manager, Atwell and Kimley-Horn as civil engineers, BSB Design as architects and Mosaic as general contractor.