Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 197-Unit Apartment Community in D.C.

The first residences at NOVEL 14th Street are scheduled for delivery in early 2025.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Crescent Communities has broken ground on NOVEL 14th Street, a multifamily development located at 2601 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the project will feature 197 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property will include a Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social location, rooftop pool and clubhouse, ground-level courtyard, fitness center, coworking space and a library. The first residences are scheduled for completion in early 2025. Hord Coplan Macht is serving as architect on the project, with Streetsense providing interior design. Vika Capitol is delivering civil engineering services, Lee and Associates Inc. is providing landscape architecture and J. Moriarty & Associates is acting as general contractor.