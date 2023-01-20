REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 197-Unit Apartment Community in D.C.

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Multifamily, Southeast

The first residences at NOVEL 14th Street are scheduled for delivery in early 2025.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Crescent Communities has broken ground on NOVEL 14th Street, a multifamily development located at 2601 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the project will feature 197 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property will include a Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social location, rooftop pool and clubhouse, ground-level courtyard, fitness center, coworking space and a library. The first residences are scheduled for completion in early 2025. Hord Coplan Macht is serving as architect on the project, with Streetsense providing interior design. Vika Capitol is delivering civil engineering services, Lee and Associates Inc. is providing landscape architecture and J. Moriarty & Associates is acting as general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  