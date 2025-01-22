Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Crescent Communities expects to open first units at RENDER Manchester Farm in summer 2026.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 309-Unit Multifamily Community in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

by John Nelson

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Crescent Communities has broken ground on RENDER Manchester Farm, a 309-unit apartment community located on a 35-acre farm in the Middle Tennessee city of Murfreesboro. The Charlotte-based developer expects to open first units in summer 2026.

Situated 30 miles south of Nashville, RENDER Manchester Farm will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as rural-centric amenities including a functioning farm, garden, fully stocked toolshed and a clubhouse with a front porch and swings. Other amenities will include a pool area with a smoker, fire pit and picnic tables, as well as a dog park and a fitness center with a yoga studio.

The design-build team includes Crescent Communities Construction, Dwell Design Studio, Edge and Huddleston-Steele Engineering. Capital partners include ParkProperty Capital, BOK Financial and Cadence Bank.

You may also like

Encore Multifamily Obtains $48.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Fort...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $20.1M Sale of Airport...

Cypress West, TPG Angelo Gordon Acquire 47,000 SF...

Five New Tenants Join Atlantic Station Roster in...

Gilbane Begins Development of 485-Bed Student Housing Community...

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 825,000 SF Spec...

Stevens-Leinweber Delivers 420,536 SF Global Fulfillment Center for...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $58M Police, Public Works Facility in...

Hartz Mountain Begins Leasing 250-Unit Apartment Complex in...