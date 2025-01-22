Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 309-Unit Multifamily Community in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Crescent Communities has broken ground on RENDER Manchester Farm, a 309-unit apartment community located on a 35-acre farm in the Middle Tennessee city of Murfreesboro. The Charlotte-based developer expects to open first units in summer 2026.

Situated 30 miles south of Nashville, RENDER Manchester Farm will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as rural-centric amenities including a functioning farm, garden, fully stocked toolshed and a clubhouse with a front porch and swings. Other amenities will include a pool area with a smoker, fire pit and picnic tables, as well as a dog park and a fitness center with a yoga studio.

The design-build team includes Crescent Communities Construction, Dwell Design Studio, Edge and Huddleston-Steele Engineering. Capital partners include ParkProperty Capital, BOK Financial and Cadence Bank.