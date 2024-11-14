Thursday, November 14, 2024
Novel River District will serve as the first multifamily component of The River District, a 1,400-acre master-planned development by Crescent Communities.
Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 318-Unit Apartment Development in West Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Locally based development firm Crescent Communities has broken ground on Novel River District, a 318-unit apartment community in west Charlotte. The property will serve as the first multifamily component within The River District, a 1,400-acre master-planned community that will eventually house approximately 2,350 apartment options and 2,300 single-family homes.

UMB Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Novel River District, which is set to welcome first residents in early 2026. The community will be the cornerstone of the future Westrow town center and feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The project is designed to achieve National Green Building Standard’s (NGBS) Silver level of sustainability.

Crescent’s design-build partners for Novel River District include Cooper Carry (architect), Crescent Communities Construction (general contractor), Ellinwood + Machado (structural engineer), ENGR3 (MEP engineer), BB+M Architecture (interior design) and Land Design (landscape design and civil engineering).

