Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on NOVEL UHill in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — Charlotte-based Crescent Communities has broken ground on NOVEL UHill, a 400-unit multifamily community located in the University Hill neighborhood of Durham. Situated on 6 acres, the five-story midrise building will offer studio to three-bedroom units, as well as 19 freestanding townhomes with two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Amenities at the complex will include a 1,450-square-foot indoor-outdoor sky lounge, community clubroom, resort-style swimming pool with lounge chairs and a grilling station, fitness studio with private yoga rooms, table tennis area, coworking lounge, two outdoor courtyards, a fenced-in dog park and an onsite Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop. In addition to UHill Walls, a 40,000-square-foot public art installation, NOVEL UHill will incorporate original artwork throughout the property.

This project follows the debut of NOVEL Morrisville and NOVEL Cary earlier this spring, both of which are currently leasing.

Crescent Communities Construction will serve as the development’s general contractor, with KTGY serving as the project’s architect. Kimley Horn & Associates will handle civil engineering and landscape architecture. Financial partners for the project include Kyuden Urban Development America LLC and NEC Capital Solutions America Inc. Santander Bank will provide debt financing for the project.