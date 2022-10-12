REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities Completes 20-Story Apartment High-Rise in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Crescent Communities, a multifamily developer with nine offices around the country, has completed a 20-story apartment high-rise project in the Turtle Creek/Oak Lawn area of Dallas. NOVEL Turtle Creek features 206 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, including penthouse units on the top two floors. The fifth floor houses an outdoor deck with a pool and kitchen space, and other amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge and guest suites for visiting families. WDG Architecture designed the building, and Rogers-O’Brien Construction served as the general contractor. Rents start at $2,900 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

