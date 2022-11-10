Crescent Communities, CP Capital Break Ground on 277-Unit Apartment Development in Tampa

Amenities at Novel Independence Park will include a fitness center with a private yoga and spin studio, pool deck overlooking a pond, rooftop lounge, indoor-outdoor private events space, dog park, detached garages and a pedestrian nature trail.

TAMPA, FLA. — Crescent Communities and CP Capital US have broken ground on Novel Independence Park, a 277-unit apartment community located in Tampa’s Westshore Business District. The property will serve as the multifamily component of Independence Park, a 44-acre mixed-use development site. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, stone surface countertops and vinyl wood flooring, and amenities will include a fitness center with a private yoga and spin studio, pool deck overlooking a pond, rooftop lounge, indoor-outdoor private events space, dog park, detached garages and a pedestrian nature trail.

The site is situated within walking distance to Rocky Point Golf Club, Skyway Sports Complex and the trailhead for the Skyway Park Trail. The design-build team for Novel Independence Park includes architectural firm Dwell Design Studio, landscape architect LandDesign, civil engineer Haiff Associates and interior designer Vignette Interior Design. CBG Construction is serving as the general contractor. The construction timeline was not disclosed.