Crescent Communities Delivers 104,000 SF Industrial Facility in Upstate South Carolina

Stateline Logistics Center offers 30 dock doors, two drive-ins, a 130-foot truck court and parking for trailers and cars.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Crescent Communities has delivered Stateline Logistics Center, a 104,000-square-foot industrial facility in Fort Mill. The property offers 30 dock doors, two drive-ins, a 130-foot truck court and parking for trailers and cars. The asset is located within Lakemont Business Park, which is situated along Interstate 77 and 14 miles south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Merriman Schmitt Architects designed the building, Intercon Building Corp. was the general contractor and Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing.

