Crescent Communities Delivers 50,276 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Charlotte for Goodwill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Crescent Communities has completed the development of a 50,276-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility located on Galleria Boulevard in Rock Hill, roughly 30 miles outside Charlotte. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is the tenant.

The warehouse, which is situated within the AXIAL Southgate 77 campus, features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 53 dock-high loading doors, four pit levelers, two drive-in doors and 2,500 square feet of office space. AXIAL Southgate 77 totals 270,557 square feet, including a 220,281-square-foot warehouse that is scheduled for completion this May.