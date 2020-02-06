Crescent Communities Developing 339-Unit Novel Midtown Apartment High-Rise in Atlanta

Novel Midtown will feature residential units and ground-floor retail, as well as convenient access to a number of amenities and nearby attractions. Pictured is a rendering of the project, courtesy of Niles Bolton Associates.

ATLANTA — Crescent Communities, a North Carolina-based developer, has started construction of Novel Midtown, a 339-unit multifamily high-rise building in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta.

The 14-story, 360,000-square-foot tower will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private balconies. Amenities include 814 parking spaces, a fitness center, pet spa, coffee bar, saltwater pool and sky deck. The ground floor will offer 15,000 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for spring 2022.

Greenstone Properties is developing a 310,000-square-foot office tower with street-level retail space adjacent to the Novel Midtown site. The location is also near a 70,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market, the Woodruff Arts Center, High Museum of Art and Museum of Design Atlanta.

“We are excited about the opportunity that this amazing location provides for us to create an upscale living experience,” says Kyle Brock, managing director for the Georgia region of Crescent Communities’ multifamily business. “Midtown is a sought-after destination to live, work and play.”

Niles Bolton Associates is the project architect for Novel Midtown. Ironwood Design Group is the landscape architect and Vignette Interior Design is the interior architect. Balfour Beatty is the general contractor. The Carlyle Group and Santander Bank are financing the project, though no estimated development costs have been disclosed.

Novel Midtown is one of four Crescent Communities projects in the Atlanta area. The company completed Novel Perimeter in nearby Sandy Springs in 2018. The first residents of Novel Old Fourth Ward took occupancy in fall of last year. Novel Upper Westside is currently under construction, slated for delivery later this year.

— Alex Patton