Crescent Communities and Fortius Capital Partners recently signed Amazon to a full-building lease at AXIAL Rapid Commerce, a 449,069-square-foot industrial facility within the 140-acre Rapid Commerce Park.
Crescent Communities, Fortius Capital Sell 449,069 SF Industrial Facility in Charlotte Leased to Amazon

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crescent Communities and Fortius Capital Partners have sold AXIAL Rapid Commerce, a 449,069-square-foot industrial facility located at 500 Rhyne Road in Charlotte. The owners recently signed Amazon to a full-building lease at the facility, which is situated within the 1.5 million-square-foot, 140-acre Rapid Commerce Park.

Pacolet Milliken, the project’s limited partner, is purchasing the facility from Crescent Communities and Fortius Capital for an undisclosed price.

The LEED-certified property features 3,850 square feet of office space, 338 automobile parking spaces, 106 trailer parking spaces, two drive-in doors, multiple storefronts, 36-foot clear heights and abundant dock doors.

