Crescent Communities, GID Open 336-Unit Multifamily Property in Morrisville, North Carolina

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A joint venture between Crescent Communities and GID has opened Novel Morrisville, a 336-unit multifamily community located at 218 Southport Drive in Morrisville. Situated about 14 miles west of Raleigh, the property is a walkable master-planned community that houses the Wake Competition Center, a practice hockey complex for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Novel Morrisville features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, as well as 10 carriage-style townhomes. Unit sizes range from 532 square feet to 2,128 square feet. Monthly rental rates at the complex begin at $1,415, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool with cabanas, two-story fitness center, community library, clubroom, full-scale indoor rock-climbing wall, walking and biking trails and an onsite Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop.

Crescent Communities Construction was the general contractor. The project architect and interior designer was Hord Coplan Macht, and the civil engineer and landscape architect was Kimley-Horn. U.S. Bank was the project lender.