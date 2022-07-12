REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities, KB Venture to Redevelop Historic Alpharetta School as 160,000 SF Office Campus

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Office, Southeast

Crescent Communities and KB Venture Partners are redeveloping the former Baily-Johnson School in Alpharetta to a three-building office campus named Garren.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Crescent Communities and KB Venture Partners have formed a partnership for the adaptive reuse of the former Baily-Johnson School in Alpharetta. The duo will transform the formerly segregated school, which served black students in north Fulton County from its opening in 1950 to its closing in 1967, into a three-building office campus totaling 160,000 square feet. The office campus will include a new 120,000-square-foot mass timber office building, as well as the redevelopment of the main school building and gymnasium. The new campus, dubbed Garren, is named after the school’s namesakes, George Bailey and Warren Johnson. The 4.4-acre site was most recently used as a maintenance facility for Fulton County Schools. Once complete, tenants at Garren will be in close proximity to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta and have access to several amenities on the campus, including outdoor gathering areas, private tenant patios, a tenant lounge, fitness centers, locker room with showers and bike storage. John Zintak and Porter Henritze of Cushman & Wakefield are handling the leasing assignment. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

