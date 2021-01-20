REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities, McShane Plan 317-Unit NOVEL Val Vista Apartments in Gilbert, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

NOVEL Val Vista in Gilbert, Ariz., will feature 317 apartments, a swimming pool, dog park and an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Crescent Communities has selected McShane Construction Co. to build NOVEL Val Vista, an apartment community located on 8.6 acres in Gilbert.

The wood-frame development will feature 317 apartments spread across three four-story, garden-style buildings and three two-story, carriage house buildings. Each unit offers upgraded matte black plumbing fixtures and black quartz countertops. The 11,500-square-foot amenity space will include a dog park, swimming pool, cold plunge spa, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits.

Completion is slated for fourth-quarter 2022. Craine Architecture is the architect of record.

