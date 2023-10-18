Crescent Communities Opens 202-Unit NOVEL White Fence Farm Apartment Community in Denver

DENVER — Crescent Communities has opened NOVEL White Fence Farm, a multifamily property located at 6273 W. Jewell Ave. in Denver’s Lakewood neighborhood. Situated on the site of the former White Fence Farm restaurant, the community features 202 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts spread across three- and four-story elevator-served buildings.

Community amenities include a restored barn clubhouse; fitness studio with an Echelon Reflect Mirror and Echelon Smart Bike; and a resort-style, four-season pool with adjacent open-air outdoor kitchen and prep area that includes grills, a pizza oven and smoker. The property also offers secure private garages, conditioned residential and bike storage, flexible work-from-home spaces, pet spa, dog park and a hospitality bar featuring Land of a Thousand Hills coffee.

The project team includes KTGY, CID Design Group, LandDesign, Kimley-Horn and CSI Construction.