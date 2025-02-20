Crescent Communities Opens 277-Unit Novel Independence Park Apartments in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Crescent Communities has opened Novel Independence Park, a 277-unit apartment community located in Tampa’s Westshore District. The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences across three five-story buildings. Monthly rental rates range from $2,032 to $3,035, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a resort-style saltwater swimming pool and cabanas, outdoor grilling area and firepit, fitness center complete with a flex studio for yoga and spin classes, elevated sky deck and resident clubroom, indoor and outdoor coworking spaces, shaded dog park, nature trail and a pickleball court.

Crescent’s financial partners for Novel Independence Park include CP Capital US and Truist. The design-build team includes architect Dwell Design Studio, civil engineer Haiff Associates, landscape architect LandDesign, interior designer Vignette Interior Design and general contractor CBG Construction.