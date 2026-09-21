Monday, September 21, 2026
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Novel-Douglasville
NOVEL Douglasville offers 300 apartments across five four-story residential buildings.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Crescent Communities Opens 300-Unit Multifamily Community in Douglasville, Georgia

by Abby Cox

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Crescent Communities has opened NOVEL Douglasville, a 300-unit multifamily community located in Douglasville, roughly 20 miles west of Atlanta. The new complex is situated within The Trails mixed-use development and sits adjacent to Great Point Studios’ 500,000-square-foot film studio anchored by Lionsgate.

NOVEL Douglasville consists of five four-story buildings that feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,500, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool; pond overlook with grills, a fire pit and seating; open-air event and game lawn; clubroom with a TV, full kitchen and covered porch with an outdoor fireplace; fitness center; coffee café and coworking space; and a dog park, dog wash stations and private, dog-friendly areas.

As part of The Trails, NOVEL Douglasville also offers residents access to 60,000 square feet of commercial, office, retail and hotel space, all connected by walking paths.

Financial partners for NOVEL Douglasville include Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Great Southern Bank and Phoenix Capital Management LLC. Affiliate firm Crescent Communities Construction served as the general contractor for the project.

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