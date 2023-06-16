Crescent Communities Opens 308-Unit Multifamily Property in Charlotte’s University City District

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crescent Communities has opened NOVEL University Place, a 308-unit multifamily community located at 5315 Waters Edge Village Drive in the University City neighborhood of Charlotte. The development features carriage homes and apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, library, coworking spaces, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and hammocks. The project team included architect Cline Design Associates, land planner and civil engineer LandDesign, interior designer BB+M and Crescent Communities Construction. Rental rates begin at $1,405, according to the community website.