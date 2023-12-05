Crescent Communities Opens 340-Unit Novel West Midtown Apartments in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crescent Communities has opened Novel West Midtown, a 340-unit apartment community located at 1330 Fairmont Ave. in Atlanta. Situated in the city’s West Midtown district, the property features walking trails that connect to various hiking trails and a future connection to the Atlanta BeltLine; a dog park; saltwater pool with cabanas, hammocks and spa; outdoor kitchen; and a private courtyard with an elevated terrace view. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, coworking lounge, club room and a game room.

The unit mix at Novel West Midtown includes studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, with 10 percent of homes designated as affordable housing. Rental rates range from $1,699 to $3,515 per month, according to Apartments.com.