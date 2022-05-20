Crescent Communities, ParkProperty Capital to Build New Multifamily Community in Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

The 275-unit Novel Scott’s Addition marks Crescent’s first investment in the Richmond area and was made possible through a partnership with Thalhimer Realty Partners.

RICHMOND, VA. — Crescent Communities and multifamily real estate investment firm ParkProperty Capital have plans to develop Novel Scott’s Addition, a new multifamily community in Richmond. The 275-unit property marks Crescent’s first investment in the Richmond area and was made possible through a partnership with Thalhimer Realty Partners. Construction is slated to begin immediately.

Located at the former Wesco Distribution site at 2902 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Novel Scott’s Addition will sit at the northern edge of Richmond’s vibrant Scott’s Addition neighborhood. The location is also adjacent to The Diamond, home of the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team, and just 2.5 miles from the popular City Center neighborhood. The five-story wrap building with a seven-story corner pop-out will offer a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with a limited number of lofts on the top floor. First residences are scheduled for delivery in early 2024.

Planned amenities include a resort-style pool with expansive pool deck, multiple dining and gathering spaces, including a fireside lounge, library, coworking rooms, dog park and spa, outdoor dining spaces, sky deck and a resident speakeasy.

Partners for Novel Scott’s Addition include architecture firm KTGY, civil engineer Kimley-Horn, landscape architect LandDesign, interior designe CID Design Group and general contractor Clancy & Theys.