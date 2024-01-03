Crescent Communities Sells 20-Story Apartment Complex in Dallas

DALLAS — Charlotte-based developer Crescent Communities has sold NOVEL Turtle Creek, a 20-story apartment complex located at 4251 Irving Ave. in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property houses 206 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses on the top two floors. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchens, resident lounge, fitness center, package lockers, a private resident bar and concierge services. California-based investment firm Goldrich Kest purchased the property for an undisclosed price.