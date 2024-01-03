Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Novel-Turtle-Creek-Dallas
Novel Turtle Creek in Dallas totals 206 units. The property was completed in 2022.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Crescent Communities Sells 20-Story Apartment Complex in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Charlotte-based developer Crescent Communities has sold NOVEL Turtle Creek, a 20-story apartment complex located at 4251 Irving Ave. in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property houses 206 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses on the top two floors. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchens, resident lounge, fitness center, package lockers, a private resident bar and concierge services. California-based investment firm Goldrich Kest purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

Partnership Underway on 939,612 SF Spec Industrial Project...

Gantry Arranges $23.4M in Financing for Industrial Flex...

CBRE Negotiates $99M Sale of 304-Unit Multifamily Community...

Sequoia Equities Sells 400-Unit The Carriages at Fairwood...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex...

Malman Commercial Arranges $4.9M Acquisition of 22 Industrial/Flex...

Ateck Holding Sells R&D Building in Irvine, California...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing...

Argyle Real Estate Purchases 264-Unit Apartment Community in...