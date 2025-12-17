Crescent Communities Sells 260-Unit NOVEL Nona Apartments in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Crescent Communities has sold NOVEL Nona, a 260-unit apartment community in Orlando’s Lake Nona neighborhood, to an undisclosed, private real estate management company. The Charlotte-based developer broke ground on the property in 2021.

NOVEL Nona features a fitness center with a dedicated studio for yoga and spin classes, coworking spaces, a saltwater pool with cabanas, bike storage, walking trails, a conservation area, top-floor lounge with TVs and a craft cocktail bar, two courtyards, firepits and grills.

Crescent Communities recently announced the appointment of Greg Minder to lead strategy, development and execution across the company’s multifamily presence in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville. The developer currently has several properties in the construction stages in those markets.