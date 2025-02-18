Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Novel Ballantyne in Charlotte features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Crescent Communities Sells 285-Unit Novel Ballantyne Apartments in South Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crescent Communities has sold its interest at Novel Ballantyne, a 285-unit upscale apartment community located at 14011 Bespoke Road in south Charlotte’s Ballantyne district. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but Charlotte Business Journal reports that Crescent Communities netted roughly $95 million in the sale.

The Class A property is a component of a master-planned residential community that includes an active adult property (The Balmore at Ballantyne by Laurel Street) and an upcoming townhome community. Built in 2023, Novel Ballantyne features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as an amenity package that includes a resort-style saltwater pool area, fitness center, dog park, coworking library and an outdoor lawn with a putting green.

The design-build team for Novel Ballantyne included Cooper Carry (architect), Ellinwood + Machado (structural engineer), IMEG Corp. (MEP engineer), LandDesign (landscape architect and civil engineer) and Vignette (interior designer).  

