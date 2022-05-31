Crescent Communities Sells 375-Unit Novel Lucerne Apartments in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

Novel Lucerne is a 375-unit apartment community in Orlando that features ground-floor retail space leased to Earth Fare and Eat the Frog Fitness.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Crescent Communities has sold Novel Lucerne, a 375-unit apartment community in Orlando, to Knightvest Capital and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP. Newmark brokered the transaction, the sales price of which was not disclosed.

Floor plans at Novel Lucerne come in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a resort-style pool with grilling stations; resident lounge with event kitchen and workspaces; fitness center with a separate group and spin fitness room; dog park; and resident art gallery. Ground-floor retail tenants include natural grocery chain Earth Fare and fitness concept Eat the Frog Fitness.

Located at the intersection of Orlando’s SoDo and downtown neighborhoods, Novel Lucerne provides residents with access to shopping, dining and parks. The area is also within walking distance of the Orlando Health Campus, Lake Lucerne and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Development Partners included general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, architectural firm The Preston Partnership, civil engineer GAI Consultants, landscaping architect Dix.Hite Partners and interior designer Vignetter. Novel Lucerne is one of 10 multifamily communities that Crescent has developed in Florida.