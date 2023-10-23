Monday, October 23, 2023
Crescent Communities Sells Two Multifamily Communities Totaling 642 Units in Nashville, Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. AND CARY, N.C. — Crescent Communities has sold two multifamily communities in the Southeast totaling 642 units. TA Realty acquired both properties from the Charlotte-based developer for an undisclosed price.

The first property, NOVEL Harpeth Heights in Nashville, features 322 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts . Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, spa and fitness center. Monthly rental rates at the community begin at $1,629, according to Apartments.com. Crescent developed Harpeth Heights, which marks the seventh multifamily community for the developer in the Nashville market, in partnership with Pearl Street Partners.

The second property, NOVEL Cary, comprises 320 residences in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in Cary, roughly 12 miles outside of Raleigh. Amenities at the community include a saltwater pool with cabanas, hammock lawn, an elevated deck with a grilling area and a fitness center. Monthly rental rates at NOVEL Cary begin at $1,610, according to the community website.

