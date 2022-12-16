REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities, Sumitomo Forestry Plan $19.5M Industrial Project in Central North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

AXIAL by Crescent Communities will develop the 120,000-square-foot project in Archdale, N.C.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Crescent Communities’ AXIAL will develop a 120,000-square-foot built-to-suit manufacturing and distribution center in Archdale for Sumitomo Forestry America Inc., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. AXIAL by Crescent and Sumitomo plan to invest $19.5 million in the project, which will break ground in January of next year. Upon completion, the center will produce materials such as roof and floor trusses and wall panels. Sumitomo acquired Crescent Communities in 2018.

