Crescent Communities to Develop 255,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in Holly Springs, North Carolina

The life science campus will feature three buildings spanning over 255,000 square feet on approximately 25 acres.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Crescent Communities will develop a three-building life sciences campus within Oakview Innovation Park in the Raleigh-Durham market of Holly Springs. The property will be situated at the intersection of Green Oaks Parkway and Holly Springs New Hill Road. Crescent Communities worked with the Town of Holly Springs and Trustwell Property Group to co-develop the life sciences campus.

The campus, which is located near Seqirus’ North American campus and adjacent to the Holly Springs Business Park, will feature three buildings spanning over 255,000 square feet on approximately 25 acres. Two of the development’s buildings will be constructed to meet biomanufacturing specifications, with each one offering over 100,000 square feet and the ability to accommodate single or multi-tenant needs. The third facility will be a two-story office building designed for smaller office users or expanding ones. Crescent Communities aims to start construction later this summer, with the first building’s delivery expected in summer 2022.

The design team includes Timmons Group, O’Brien Atkins Associates and Gilbane . Crescent Communities is a Charlotte-based real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities.