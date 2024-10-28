Crescent Communities to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Property in Douglasville, Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Crescent Communities has announced plans for RENDER Douglasville, a new, 300-unit apartment community in Douglasville, approximately 20 miles west of Atlanta. Situated within The Foxfield Cos.’ The Trails mixed-use development, the multifamily development is scheduled for completion in early 2026. RENDER Douglasville will feature amenities including a swimming pool, clubhouse, outdoor spaces and entertainment programming.

Project partners include CIBC, Great Southern Bank and Crescent Communities Construction. Phoenix Capital Management is providing financing.

In addition to RENDER Douglasville, The Trails also features 60,000 square feet of townhome, hospitality and office space.