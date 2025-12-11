Crescent Communities to Develop 303-Unit Apartment Community at North DeKalb Mall Redevelopment Project

DECATUR, GA. — Crescent Communities plans to begin construction this month on NOVEL Lulah Hills, a 303-unit apartment community in Decatur. The six-story community, which will feature nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level, is a multifamily component within Lulah Hills, EDENS’ 78-acre mixed-use redevelopment of the former North DeKalb Mall.

The apartment community will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool with cabanas, a beer and game garden, outdoor dining spaces, flexible space for workshops and events, a craft closet, stocked dining pantry and a terrace with firepits and lounge seating.

The overall Lulah Hills project, delivered over multiple phases in the coming years, will offer approximately 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, a Publix grocery store, 1,800 residential units and multiple green spaces. Crescent Communities plans to deliver NOVEL Lulah Hills in late 2027.