Thursday, December 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
NOVEL Lulah Hills will be the first project within the 78-acre redevelopment site of the former North DeKalb Mall in Decatur, Ga. (Image courtesy of Dwell Design Studio and Crescent Communities)
DevelopmentGeorgiaMixed-UseMultifamilySoutheast

Crescent Communities to Develop 303-Unit Apartment Community at North DeKalb Mall Redevelopment Project

by John Nelson

DECATUR, GA. — Crescent Communities plans to begin construction this month on NOVEL Lulah Hills, a 303-unit apartment community in Decatur. The six-story community, which will feature nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level, is a multifamily component within Lulah Hills, EDENS’ 78-acre mixed-use redevelopment of the former North DeKalb Mall.

The apartment community will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool with cabanas, a beer and game garden, outdoor dining spaces, flexible space for workshops and events, a craft closet, stocked dining pantry and a terrace with firepits and lounge seating.

The overall Lulah Hills project, delivered over multiple phases in the coming years, will offer approximately 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, a Publix grocery store, 1,800 residential units and multiple green spaces. Crescent Communities plans to deliver NOVEL Lulah Hills in late 2027.

You may also like

Mapletree Signs Lenovo to 520,583 SF Industrial Lease...

CBRE Arranges $57M Refinancing for 422,337 SF Power...

Benderson Acquires 216,692 SF Shopping Center in Metro...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 94-Unit Independent Living Community...

JLL Arranges Sale of 192-Unit Aster Apartments in...

LogiPropCo to Build 171,600 SF Industrial Development Near...

InterFace Panel: AI Has Infiltrated Multifamily Management Without...

Unbridled Living Acquires 273-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Helios Brokers Sale of Restored Assisted Living Facility...