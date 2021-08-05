REBusinessOnline

Crescent Communities to Develop Life Sciences Property Near Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, North Carolina, Southeast

The Yield in Holly Springs

In the initial phase of The Yield in Holly Springs, Crescent Communities will develop three buildings focused on life sciences and biomanufacturing uses.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Crescent Communities will develop a life sciences project called The Yield in Holly Springs. The Charlotte-based developer expects to break ground on the first phase this fall, with the first building’s delivery expected in the summer of 2022.

In the initial phase, Crescent Communities will develop three buildings focused on life sciences and biomanufacturing uses. The 25-acre site is located at the intersection of Green Oaks Parkway and Holly Springs New Hill Road, adjacent to Seqirus’ North American campus, the Holly Springs Business Park and the FUJIFILM Diosynth’s $2 billion cell culture production facility.

Phase I will feature over 260,000 square feet of biomanufacturing, lab and office space. Two of the buildings will be constructed to meet Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, with each building offering approximately 105,000 square feet and the ability to accommodate single- or multi-tenant needs. The third building will be two stories of office and laboratory space designed to support the biomanufacturing buildings or demand from other office and life science users.

Timmons Group, O’Brien Atkins Associates, Gilbane and the Town of Holly Springs are part of the project design team. Crescent Communities has worked with the Town of Holly Springs and local developer Trustwell Property Group to plan and develop the life sciences campus. CBRE will be handling the leasing responsibilities for the development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews