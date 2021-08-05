Crescent Communities to Develop Life Sciences Property Near Raleigh

In the initial phase of The Yield in Holly Springs, Crescent Communities will develop three buildings focused on life sciences and biomanufacturing uses.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Crescent Communities will develop a life sciences project called The Yield in Holly Springs. The Charlotte-based developer expects to break ground on the first phase this fall, with the first building’s delivery expected in the summer of 2022.

In the initial phase, Crescent Communities will develop three buildings focused on life sciences and biomanufacturing uses. The 25-acre site is located at the intersection of Green Oaks Parkway and Holly Springs New Hill Road, adjacent to Seqirus’ North American campus, the Holly Springs Business Park and the FUJIFILM Diosynth’s $2 billion cell culture production facility.

Phase I will feature over 260,000 square feet of biomanufacturing, lab and office space. Two of the buildings will be constructed to meet Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, with each building offering approximately 105,000 square feet and the ability to accommodate single- or multi-tenant needs. The third building will be two stories of office and laboratory space designed to support the biomanufacturing buildings or demand from other office and life science users.

Timmons Group, O’Brien Atkins Associates, Gilbane and the Town of Holly Springs are part of the project design team. Crescent Communities has worked with the Town of Holly Springs and local developer Trustwell Property Group to plan and develop the life sciences campus. CBRE will be handling the leasing responsibilities for the development.