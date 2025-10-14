Crescent Communities Welcomes First Residents at 151-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in Lawrenceville, Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Charlotte-based Crescent Communities has welcomed the first residents at HARMON Cedar Run, a 151-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Lawrenceville. The property represents the first HARMON-branded BTR property in the metro Atlanta area and 13th multifamily project in the market overall for Crescent.

HARMON Cedar Run is situated on 38 acres and features three- and four-bedroom townhomes and single-family homes, as well as amenities including a resort-style pool with shaded seating areas, pickleball and basketball courts and green spaces. Monthly rental rates range from $2,550 to $3,245, according to Apartments.com.

DRB Group, a Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd affiliate company, was the homebuilder of HARMON Cedar Run. Crescent Communities is also an affiliate of Sumitomo Forestry.