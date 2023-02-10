Crescent, Nuveen Begin Construction on 322,000 SF Second Phase of Metro Raleigh Biomanufacturing Campus

The second phase of THE YIELD in Holly Springs, N.C., will comprise three biomanufacturing buildings.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate have broken ground on the second phase of THE YIELD, a speculative biomanufacturing development in Holly Springs, roughly 20 miles southwest of Raleigh. This phase will comprise three shell-ready, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) biomanufacturing buildings totaling 322,000 square feet. The first two buildings are scheduled for completion in late 2023, with the third delivery expected in spring 2024. Including the first phase, which was sold to Apollo Global Real Estate and GeneSuites and is now known as Catalyst BioCampus, the development will total 2 million square feet of biomanufacturing, office/lab and retail space.