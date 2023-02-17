REBusinessOnline

Crescent, Nuveen Underway on 18,000 SF Monarch Market Food Hall in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, North Carolina, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Monarch Market is scheduled to open later this year in One Independence Center in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate are underway on the construction of Monarch Market, an 18,000-square-foot food hall located within One Independence Center in Charlotte. Hospitality HQ will operate the space, which is scheduled to open later this year and will feature 12 food stalls, one full-service restaurant, three bars and a private event space. The event space will include a cocktail lounge with outdoor space, semi-private space available for reservations and an indoor/outdoor bar. Food delivery and access to the tenant lounge will also be available to those who work at One Independence Center.

Elmer Design is the architect and interior designer on the project, with JE Dunn serving as the general contractor. Cushman & Wakefield is providing consulting services, and PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and First National Bank of Pennsylvania have provided financing.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  