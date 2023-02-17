Crescent, Nuveen Underway on 18,000 SF Monarch Market Food Hall in Charlotte

Monarch Market is scheduled to open later this year in One Independence Center in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate are underway on the construction of Monarch Market, an 18,000-square-foot food hall located within One Independence Center in Charlotte. Hospitality HQ will operate the space, which is scheduled to open later this year and will feature 12 food stalls, one full-service restaurant, three bars and a private event space. The event space will include a cocktail lounge with outdoor space, semi-private space available for reservations and an indoor/outdoor bar. Food delivery and access to the tenant lounge will also be available to those who work at One Independence Center.

Elmer Design is the architect and interior designer on the project, with JE Dunn serving as the general contractor. Cushman & Wakefield is providing consulting services, and PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and First National Bank of Pennsylvania have provided financing.