Crescent Real Estate Breaks Ground on $250M Mixed-Use Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Crescent Real Estate's new mixed-use project in Fort Worth's Cultural District is expected to be complete some time in 2023.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Crescent Real Estate has broken ground on a new mixed-use project in Fort Worth’s Cultural District that is valued at $250 million, according to The Dallas Morning News. Current plans for the project, which was announced in February, call for 175 residential units, a 200-room boutique hotel and a 160,000-square-foot office building that will house the headquarters of tenants such as Goff Capital, Canyon Ranch and Contango Oil & Gas. Crescent Real Estate also plans to move its headquarters into the new office building. Construction is scheduled to be complete in mid-2023.