According to the development team, at 31 stories, 2811 Maple is the tallest residential building in the Uptown Dallas submarket. The design is meant to capture the feeling of a boutique hotel by having no more than seven units per floor and more than 60 percent of the apartments as corner units.
Crescent Real Estate Completes 31-Story Apartment Tower in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Fort Worth-based owner-operator Crescent Real Estate has completed 2811 Maple in Uptown Dallas. The 31-story apartment tower houses 177 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 950 to 1,900 square feet, as well as 12 penthouses with an average size of 2,300 square feet. Residences are furnished with Bosch appliance packages, designer Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, private library with a coffee bar, outdoor dining areas, study spaces and a dog park. Rents start at $4,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

