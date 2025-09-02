Crescent Real Estate Completes 31-Story Apartment Tower in Uptown Dallas

4
DALLAS — Fort Worth-based owner-operator Crescent Real Estate has completed 2811 Maple in Uptown Dallas. The 31-story apartment tower houses 177 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 950 to 1,900 square feet, as well as 12 penthouses with an average size of 2,300 square feet. Residences are furnished with Bosch appliance packages, designer Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, private library with a coffee bar, outdoor dining areas, study spaces and a dog park. Rents start at $4,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.