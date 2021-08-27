REBusinessOnline

Crescent Real Estate Purchases Two-Building, 119,977 SF Office/Retail Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Office, Western

Located at 200-250 Columbine Drive in Denver, the two-building property features 89,195 square feet of office space and 30,782 square feet of retail space.

DENVER — An affiliate of Crescent Real Estate has acquired a two-building, 119,977-square-foot office and retail property located at 200-250 Columbine St. in Denver. PCCP provided a $56.5 million senior loan for the acquisition of the asset.

Constructed in 2015, the property features 89,195 square feet of office space and 30,782 square feet of retail space. The eight-story building at 200 Columbine St. features all the office space and 9,856 square feet of restaurant and retail space, as well as a two-story subterranean parking garage. The adjacent seven-story building at 250 Columbine St. features the remaining 20,926 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building also includes 71 residential condominium units that were not part of the acquisition.

The office and retail components of the property were fully occupied at the time of sale.

