Crescent Real Estate Re-Acquires 1.3 MSF Namesake Mixed-Use Building in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Texas

The Crescent in Uptown Dallas consists of a luxury hotel, three office buildings and retail/restaurant space on an 11-acre site.

DALLAS — Fort Worth-based based investment and development firm Crescent Real Estate LLC has re-acquired The Crescent, a 1.3 million-square-foot mixed-use property in Uptown Dallas. The property was originally built in 1986 and consists of a luxury hotel, three office towers and retail/restaurant space. According to The Dallas Morning News, the sales price was upwards of $700 million.

The 11-acre property was part of Crescent Real Estate’s initial public offering in 1994. After a later sale, Crescent Real Estate re-acquired the asset in 2009 in partnership with Barclays. This latest acquisition of the property marks its third stint under Crescent Real Estate’s ownership; however, the firm has continued to lease and manage The Crescent since 1994. The previous owner completed $33 million in renovations in 2016.

“I chose the Crescent name for our company because I loved the asset — its quality, timeless architecture and iconic nature,” said John Goff, chairman of Crescent Real Estate. “To acquire it, now for the third time, is exciting for me personally and the entire Crescent team.”